Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 16.36% of Quest Resource worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Quest Resource stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

