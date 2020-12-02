Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.00

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 10684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.11.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

