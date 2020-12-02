Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Cut by SVB Leerink

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

