Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issued By B. Riley

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $37.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $949.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,126 shares of company stock worth $4,461,875 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zumiez by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

