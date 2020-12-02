Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Decreased by Analyst

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

