Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

