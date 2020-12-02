Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Progress Software worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.00. Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $286,917.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.