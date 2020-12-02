Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,031,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,365,947.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $10,727.64.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $24,800.00.

Priority Technology stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.39 million and a P/E ratio of -14.93. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

