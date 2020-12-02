Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,017.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

