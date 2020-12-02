Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Trading Down 8.6% After Insider Selling

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $100.27 and last traded at $100.58. Approximately 3,427,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,231,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.07.

Specifically, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

