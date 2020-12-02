Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 127,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.