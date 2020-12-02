Pi Financial Increases Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.30

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.70 to C$3.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 468.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.