Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. Pets at Home Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.62 ($5.77). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 397.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 307.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

