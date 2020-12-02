Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $22,308,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 196,175 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,265,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 194.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 193.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.