Oppenheimer Comments on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.84) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.87). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $132.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,501 shares of company stock valued at $9,370,072. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

