OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OncoCyte from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $462,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 224.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

