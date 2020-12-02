Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.24.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

