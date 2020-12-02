Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OKTA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $251.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Okta by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

