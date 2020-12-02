O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,634.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day moving average of $205.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

