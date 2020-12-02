Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,230,000 after buying an additional 759,438 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 165.4% during the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,609,000 after buying an additional 753,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 997,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 50,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,011. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

