Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,269 shares of company stock worth $3,403,396 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUS opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

