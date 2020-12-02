NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,446 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,550 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after purchasing an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 55.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,924.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

