NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 379.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 110,122 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 21.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,990 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.