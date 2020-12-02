Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) fell 4.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 290,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 251,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Specifically, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Also, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$439,405.50. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $93,475 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

