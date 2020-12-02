Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,754 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

NOK stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

