Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEXPF. Societe Generale raised Nexi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nexi alerts:

OTCMKTS NEXPF opened at $18.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Nexi has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.