Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,400 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,076,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,534. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

