Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

NTCO opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.