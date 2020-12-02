National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 94.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 24.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,063.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

