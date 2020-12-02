National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for (CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (CUM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$94.99 million for the quarter.

