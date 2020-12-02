Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 410.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Natera were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Natera by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,212 shares of company stock valued at $55,327,703. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $93.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

