MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €162.79 ($191.51).

ETR MTX opened at €203.70 ($239.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €174.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €156.74. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

