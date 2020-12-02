MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

MOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR).

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.