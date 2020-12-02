MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter.
MOR stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
