Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HCXLF stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.