Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DANOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $16.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

