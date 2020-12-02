Morgan Stanley Increases trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.10

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $728.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

