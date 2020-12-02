Morgan Stanley Increases Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s current price.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) price target on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 966.80 ($12.63).

Get Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) alerts:

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) stock opened at GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 955.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.38. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,449 ($18.93).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.