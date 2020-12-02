Morgan Stanley Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $175.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.58.

NYSE AXP opened at $119.93 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

