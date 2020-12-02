Morgan Stanley Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $120.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

ABBV stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $39,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

