MIND Technology (MIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 52.18%.

MIND stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

