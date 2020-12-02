MicroStrategy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,038 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,404% compared to the average daily volume of 69 put options.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,350 shares of company stock valued at $38,186,281. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day moving average is $148.06. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

