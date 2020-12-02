Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,181 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,122,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,634.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.