Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,634.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

