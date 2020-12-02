Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $214,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,634.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

