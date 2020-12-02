Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hillman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,634.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

