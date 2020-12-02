MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,116 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,971,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

