MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

MGEE stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.46.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

