Methode Electronics (MEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

