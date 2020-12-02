Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Sunday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Methanex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 82.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Methanex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

