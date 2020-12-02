Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) versus FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Critical Review

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Media 100 alerts:

This table compares Media 100 and FireEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A FireEye -23.48% -13.83% -3.35%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Media 100 and FireEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A FireEye 1 7 6 0 2.36

FireEye has a consensus price target of $16.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Given FireEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FireEye is more favorable than Media 100.

Volatility & Risk

Media 100 has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FireEye has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Media 100 and FireEye’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FireEye $889.15 million 3.88 -$257.41 million ($0.69) -21.94

Media 100 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FireEye.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of FireEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FireEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FireEye beats Media 100 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media 100

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats. In addition, the company offers Mandiant Managed Defense, a technology-enabled managed detection and response service; Mandiant Digital Threat Monitoring, which analyzes content on the open and dark web for credential leakage, public data exposure, and other potential threats; and Mandiant Expertise-on-Demand, a prepaid subscription that provides access to the company's threat intelligence and expertise as microservices. Further, it provides incident response, response readiness and cyber insurance assessments, red and purple team assessments, and other strategic security services; cyber threat intelligence and defense center services; and education services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. offers its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan. FireEye, Inc. has strategic partnership with Athena Alliance. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Media 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Media 100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.